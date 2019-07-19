Trump to receive PM Imran Khan at White House: FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit White House during his official to the United States on July 20.

Addressing a press conference in Washington on Friday, he said that the United States President Donald Trump will himself receive Prime Minister Imran Khan at White House.

The foreign minister said that a dinner will also be hosted at the White House in honor of PM Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan will have two meetings during the visit, while, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also accompany the prime minister.

PM Imran Khan will hold meetings with the business community and the representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He will also meet the Pakistani community living in Pakistan.

The premier will have a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank.

The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict, the White House press secretary said.

Trump and Prime Minister Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy and trade with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between our two countries, said the press secretary.