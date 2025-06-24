Trump Urges Restraint as Israel and Iran Trade Accusations Over Ceasefire Violations

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Israel to hold back from launching further attacks on Iran, reportedly saying, “Do not drop those bombs,” after Israeli authorities ordered “powerful strikes” in response to alleged Iranian missile fire.

The call for restraint came as both Iran and Israel accused each other of breaching a recently brokered ceasefire. In a striking shift of tone, Trump also used an expletive while criticizing both nations for undermining the fragile truce. Moments later, however, he declared, “The ceasefire is in effect,” raising questions about the sustainability of the agreement.

The Israeli military reported that Iran launched a missile at 07:06 local time and two more at 10:25 — both after the truce had officially begun. Tehran, meanwhile, has denied initiating any new attacks and warned that “any further aggression will be met with a decisive, firm, and timely response.”

Overnight, heavy exchanges of fire were reported. Residents in Tehran described to BBC Persian what they called one of the “heaviest” barrages they have witnessed from Israel. Local Iranian officials confirmed nine deaths in northern Iran.

In southern Israel, four people were killed in Beersheba after a building sheltering civilians was struck. Emergency responders said residents had taken cover just minutes before the impact.

In the latest development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed a strike on a radar facility near Tehran, calling it a direct response to Iran’s “violations” of the ceasefire.

According to Netanyahu’s office, following the morning’s missile launches, Israel initially held back from launching additional attacks after a phone call with President Trump, during which Trump reportedly praised Israel for having “achieved all of its war goals” and expressed “confidence in the stability of the ceasefire.”

Iran maintains that no attacks were launched after the truce took effect.