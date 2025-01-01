Trump wants deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine by Aug. 8, US tells UN

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters): US President Donald Trump has made clear that he wants a deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine by August 8, the United States told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday.

“Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by August 8.

The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace,” senior US diplomat John Kelley told the 15-member council.