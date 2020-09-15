Trump: We are here to ‘change the course of history’

WASHINGTON DC (Agencies): US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Emirati and Bahraini foreign ministers walk out to the balcony to furious applause and a standing ovation.

“We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history,” says Trump.

This is the “dawn of a new Middle East,” says the US president.

He says more peace treaties will follow. Trump says the three countries will open embassies and increase cooperation in a range of areas.

“They’re going to work together, they are friends,” he says. Trump says the deal opens the doors to Muslims to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

The deals set the course for regional peace, “something that nobody thought was possible, certainly not in this day and age, maybe decades from now,” adds Trump.

Netanyahu speaks next, hailing the “historic day.” “This day is a pivot of history. It heralds a new dawn of peace,” says Netanyahu. He thanks Trump for his “decisive leadership” and for his positions on Iran and the peace process.

“You’ve successfully brokered the historic peace we are signing today, a peace that has broad support in Israel, in the Middle East, in America — indeed, in the entire world,” says Netanyahu.

The deal is “bringing hope to all the children of Abraham.”

“To all of Israel’s friends in the Middle East, those who are with us today and those who will join us tomorrow, I say salaam alaikum,” adds Netanyahu.

Other countries will follow, says Netanyahu. “This [was] unimaginable a few years ago, but with resolve, determination, a fresh look at how peace is done,” it is happening, says Netanyahu. “Thank you, Mr. President.”

Netanyahu says he knows the price of war personally, referring to the death of his brother Yoni Netanyahu.

“I know the price of war,” says Netanyahu in remarks identical to ones made by former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin during his signing of the Oslo accords in 1993.

“The people of Israel well know the price of war. I know the price of war. I was wounded in battle. A fellow soldier died in my arms. My brother Yoni lost his life while rescuing hostages,” he says.

“This peace will eventually expand to include other Arab states and ultimately it can end the Arab Israeli conflict once and for all,” he says, while avoiding referring directly to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Despite the many challenges and hardships that we all face, let us pause for a moment to appreciate this remarkable moment,” and “put all cynicism aside,” he says.

“Let’s us feel on this day the pulse of history. For long after the pandemic is gone the peace we make today will endure.”

Netanyahu stresses that “ultimately, strength brings peace.”

The UAE’s foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, said: “I stand here today to extend a hand of peace and receive a hand of peace. In our faith, we say, Oh God, you are peace and from you comes peace. The search for peace is an innate principle, yet principles are effectively realized when they are transformed into action.

“Today, we are already witnessing a change at the heart of the Middle East, a change that will send hope around the world.”

The UAE foreign minister continues: “We are witnessing today a new trend that will create a better path for the Middle East.”

“This new vision is not a slogan that we raise for political gain as everyone is looking for a more prosperous future,” he adds.

The Emirati top diplomat says Abu Dhabi believes “the role of the US in the Middle East is positive. And this belief [is] evidenced by today’s accord.”

“As for us in the United Arab Emirates, this accord will enable us to continue to stand by the Palestinian people and realize their hopes for an independent state within a stable and prosperous region,” says Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also thanks Netanyahu for “halting” West Bank annexation plans as part of the agreement.

Bahrain’s foreign minister said that “Today is a truly historic occasion. A moment of hope and opportunity for all the peoples of the Middle East and in particular for the millions in our younger generations,” says Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

It’s a “historic step on the road for genuine and lasting peace” across the region.

“For too long, the Middle East has been set back by conflict and mistrust, causing untold destruction” and thwarting hopes of the region’s “youngest and brightest.”

“Now I am convinced we can change that,” he says.

He thanks Bahrain’s king, “for this vision of peace for the region” based on “understanding and trust” between nations.

And he congratulates the UAE for its own accord.

“We welcome and appreciate this step,” he tells Netanyahu.

“In particular I want to express my deep appreciation to President Donald Trump and his administration,” he says to loud applause.

“Your efforts…made peace a reality,” he adds.

Representatives of the four countries (including the US as a witness) sign the historic documents on the White House South Lawn, to huge applause.

The agreements normalize ties between Israel and the UAE and between Israel and Bahrain.

During Oval Office remarks with the UAE foreign minister, Trump also addresses prospective peace deals between Israel and additional, unnamed Arab states.

He says some of the accords could be announced before the November US election.

“It’s just a matter of getting it done,” says Trump.

The US president also affirms his intention to forge a new nuclear deal with Iran, which he also claims would happen in a very short time.

On the Palestinians, Trump says: “Well I think they see what’s happening.”

He notes his decision to end US aid to the Palestinians, because “we were not being treated properly, there were not saying nice things. For many years.”

“We’ve been given very strong signals that they’d like to be a part of what’s happening,” says Trump, referring to the peace deals.

But he says other “very important” countries in the Middle East will make peace with Israel first.

“They’d be here today frankly, if we wanted them,” he adds.

Trump also said, “I really believe Iran wants to make a deal.” He advised Tehran to wait until after the elections, however. If “sleepy Joe Biden” were to win the elections, he said Iran and especially China “would own the United States.”

He said he’d spoken with the king of Saudi Arabia, and “positive things will happen… This is peace in the Middle East without blood all over the sand.” The Palestinians, he said, “will be a member at the right time… We are talking to the Palestinians. At the right time, they’ll be joining too.”

Asked about Netanyahu’s West Bank annexation plans, Trump said, “We don’t want to talk about that right now. That’s working out very fair — for the people who are coming in… and for Israel.”

Looking to Netanyahu, he said, smiling, “After all these years, even Bibi gets tired of war.” Israel, he said, is “a strong nation” whose people want “to get on with their lives. Israel wants peace.”

Far from feeling isolated, Netanyahu chipped in, “Israel doesn’t feel isolated at all. It’s enjoying the greatest diplomatic triumph of its history.” Others, he said, are “being isolated by the tyrants of Tehran.”

Also, over a dozen Israeli expats have gathered at the entrance to the White House to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is slated to arrive at the White House later this morning to sign normalization agreements with the UAE and Bahrain.

“You can run away from Israel, but not from your corruption case,” one of the anti-PM activists shouts.

“Fraud, bribery, breach of trust,” the protesters chant in English, with heavy Israeli accents.