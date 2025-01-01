Trump-Zelensky Clash Sparks Major NATO Crisis

By Jeremy Bowen,

A heated Oval Office exchange between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has escalated tensions, raising serious concerns about NATO’s future and America’s commitment to European security.

The relationship between the two leaders had already been strained, with Trump labeling Zelensky a “dictator” and falsely claiming that Ukraine started the war. Now, the U.S.-Ukraine alliance, carefully cultivated under Joe Biden, appears to be in tatters.

Trump’s stance has alarmed NATO members, as questions grow over whether he would uphold the alliance’s fundamental principle—Article 5, which treats an attack on one NATO member as an attack on all. His increasing alignment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, including offering major concessions at Ukraine’s expense, has only heightened European anxieties.

At the heart of the dispute is Ukraine’s resistance to a minerals deal and its demand for American security guarantees, which Trump has been unwilling to provide. The meeting reportedly spiraled into a shouting match after an intervention by Vice President JD Vance, leading to speculation that the confrontation was a deliberate attempt to pressure Zelensky into compliance—or to shift blame onto him for any future setbacks.

If Trump follows through with a freeze on U.S. military aid, Ukraine will continue its fight—but questions remain about how effectively, and for how long. European allies may now face mounting pressure to fill the gap left by Washington’s shifting priorities.

Source: BBC News