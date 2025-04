SAO PAULO (Reuters): Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that he is skeptical about U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions and that Brazil needs be balanced and make decisions based on its own reality.

“I’m seeing Trump’s behavior in the U.S. and I don’t think it’s going to work out,” he said during an event in Sao Paulo, without clarifying what behavior he was referring to.