Trump’s administration finds Harvard violated students’ civil rights, WSJ reports

(Reuters): U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration informed Harvard University that its investigation found the university violated federal civil-rights law over its treatment of Jewish and Israeli students, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

“Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources and continue to affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government,” the report quoted a letter sent to Harvard President Alan Garber on Monday and viewed by the Journal.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

Trump has said he is trying to force change at Harvard – and other top-level universities across the U.S. – because in his view they have been captured by leftist “woke” thought and become bastions of antisemitism.

