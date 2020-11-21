Trump’s COVID-induced legal headache

Monitoring Desk

Yesterday’s wild, conspiratorial press conference by Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign lawyers could inadvertently set legal landmines for President Trump, Axios’ Jonathan Swan scoops.

Those lawyers won’t be attending the president’s meeting today with two Michigan lawmakers because they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the internal discussions tell Swan.

Why it matters: This added turmoil inside the president’s legal operation comes at a time when the president is urging Republican state lawmakers to interfere with the electoral process and reverse President-elect Biden’s victory.

Behind the scenes: Top Trump campaign officials held a conference call this morning with Eric Herschmann, a lawyer on the White House staff, in which they candidly discussed their legal conundrum.

Asked whether the White House counsel’s office would be present in the meeting, Herschmann told the Trump campaign officials that the counsel’s office would not be represented but that somebody needed to brief the president about the legal situation.

This raised the obvious question of which member of Giuliani’s legal team would join the White House meeting.

But those contingencies fell apart on the call. One of the participants told the group that Andrew Giuliani, a White House staffer and Rudy’s son, tested positive for the virus.

One of the participants on the call said Giuliani should not attend the White House meeting because he'd surely been exposed to his son.

on the call said Giuliani should not attend the White House meeting because he’d surely been exposed to his son. Then Jenna Ellis, a Giuliani sidekick, said if that was the case, the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed, the sources said.

