Trump’s economic promises

Monitoring Desk

WASHINGTON: President Trump‘s promises for future prosperity will be front and center during this week’s Republican National Convention. Axios’ Dan Primack and Courtenay Brown appraise his record from this term:

Growth:

Grow the economy by 4% per year.

The U.S. economy grew by an average of 2.5% during Trump’s first three years, topping out at 3% in 2018 and falling to 2.2% for 2019.

Reduce the national debt, and eliminate it entirely within eight years.

The federal debt was $19.57 trillion at the end of 2016. It has grown every year since, now approaching $27 trillion, with no slowdown in sight.

Trade:

Renegotiate trade deals.

Decrease the trade deficit.

The national trade deficit has been larger in each of Trump’s first three years in office than it was for 2016, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

Put tariffs on Chinese imports and stop theft of American trade secrets.

After nearly two years of tit-for-tat tariffs and stalled trade negotiations, the Trump administration signed a “Phase 1” trade deal earlier this year.

The deal fell short of what the administration wanted, and Trump recently said a Phase 2 deal is “unlikely.”

Jobs:

“Bring back” U.S. manufacturing jobs.

The number of U.S. manufacturing jobs rose from 12.36 million in December 2016 to 12.87 million in December 2019. It’s unclear how many of those jobs came “back” from overseas.

As of July 2020, there were fewer Americans employed in the manufacturing industry than before Trump took office.

“Complete revitalization” of the manufacturing industry.

The manufacturing industry’s leading gauge of its own health, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, saw a sharp jump when Trump took office, and hit a 14-year high in 2018.

But that same index shows manufacturing contracted last year for the first time since January 2016, slipping to its lowest level since 2009.

“Put our miners and our steelworkers back to work.”

The coal mining industry gained just 200 net jobs between December 2016 and December 2019, and then fell by thousands once the pandemic hit.

The number of steel and ironworker jobs increased by 10.3% between May 2016 and May 2019.

Companies like Apple will “start making their product, not in China, but in the U.S.A.”

Apple continues to assemble the majority of its products in China.

Taxes:

“Massive tax relief to all working people” that won’t add to debt or deficit.

Trump’s tax cuts were the most sweeping changes in 30 years.

But the tax bill did not “pay for itself.” The federal budget deficit increased in each of Trump’s first three years, and in 2020 has been hitting monthly records.

Cut corporate taxes to 15%.

The corporate tax rate was cut from 35% to 21%.

“End the death tax.”

This refers to the estate tax, which was altered instead of ended in the 2017 tax bill.

The threshold for paying this tax was doubled, but reverts back in 2026.

Exclude child care expenses from taxation.

The 2017 tax bill did increase and expand the child tax credit, but not nearly to the level of covering typical child care costs.

“Trillions in new dollars and wealth” pouring into the country.

Annual investment by foreign entities in U.S. businesses were lower in each of Trump’s first three years than in 2015 or 2016, last year hitting its lowest mark in over a decade.

Regulation:

Rescind “job-killing” regulations.

The Trump administration completed 243 deregulatory actions during its first two years — and the majority of the actions reviewed in that time period were deemed economically insignificant by the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs.

Many attempted deregulatory efforts ended up in court — and the Trump administration so far has lost nearly 90% of those cases.

The bottom line: Trump can’t blame the pandemic for the lack of follow-through on some campaign promises. In other cases, the pandemic reversed some of Trump’s economic bragging rights.

Courtesy: (axios)