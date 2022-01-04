Trump’s support for a Tyrant

Former US President, Donald J. Trump has announced his support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in his struggle to retain the office of Prime Minister of the country. According to Trump, Orban really loves his country and wants to ensure the safety of the people of Hungary. Trump strongly advocated Hungarian ruler and said that Orban has done a tremendous and amazing job in protecting Hungary, ending illegal immigration, creating jobs and promoting trade during his tenure. Trump praised the strong leadership of Orban and endorsed his support for him in the fight to be re-elected as Prime Minister of the country for another term.

The run of Parliamentary election in Hungary is scheduled in April/ May 2022, during which the sitting Prime Minister Victor Mihaly Orban will fight against Peter Marki-Zay, a joint candidate of six opposition parties of a wider perspective. After holding the Prime Minister’s Office for more than a decade, Victor is facing a real threat of losing his seat during the upcoming election because of the unity of the opposition. Victor Orban had transformed Hungary into a controlled/ illiberal democracy due to which the Biden administration was critical of Orban’s government and did not invite the Hungarian prime minister to the “summit of democracies” organized by the White House in early December 2021. Victor is also unpopular within the EU Community and global democracy watchdog, Freedom House classified Hungary as partly free democracy in its recent report on freedom of democracy.

Orban had been engaged in consolidating powers in him and architected laws and invented new electoral rules in favor of his Party. Orban also chained journalists and squeezed human rights freedom in Hungary through draconian legislations. According to reports, Orban invested heavily in lobbying and cultivation of allies in the United States conservative circle during the past. Ostensibly, it is Trump’s bias with Biden, the impact of Orban’s lobbying investments or similarities of beliefs that Trump came up with in the support of a longstanding tyrant in Europe. However, Trump’s call is less likely to help the Hungarian ruler in securing his chair for a long time.