Trussonomics and real-life challenges

According to the media, the Sterling got nominal appreciation as Britain’s new finance minister prepared to announce new tax and spending measures aimed at calming markets after a botched debt-fuelled budget by his predecessor sent shivers through trading floors. The newly appointed Finance Minister, Jermy Hunt warned the Britians of a reversal of previously announced sugary measures and hinted at dramatic tax hikes by the Truss government. Meanwhile, British Premier Liz Truss vied to reboot her economic program and expressed grief over the dismisal of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor of the exchequer. British Premier still insists that Conservatives cannot pave the way to a low-tax, high-growth economy without maintaining the confidence of the markets in the government’s commitment to sound money.

The self-claimed British revolutionary leader and newly thorned Prime Minister Liz Truss along with her former Treasury Chief unveiled a highly controversial mini-budget introducing a big cut in Britons’ income tax in late September that was not only criticized by the trade unions and politicians but several British MPs categorically rejected the plan. Resultantly, the Markets tanked in response, driving up borrowing costs for millions of Britons, while Conservatives’ poll ratings slumped sharply, leading to open warfare in the governing conservative party.

The UK’s economy has witnessed a downward trend while analysts predict a looming recession by the end of the current year. The inflation has touched over 13 percent while ruling Conservatives are unable to provide relief to the public ahead of a freezing winter. The soaring energy prices have shrunk the UK’s growth rate to 2.1 percent which is likely to persist until 2025. The flurry of scandals, bad governance, and reckless politics of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had paved the way for Truss Premiership, like other self-seeking politicians, Liz used this golden opportunity to lay the foundation for her prolonged rule in Great Britain through sugary economic measures, that might hurt Britain’s exchequer but briefly supported her politics in the long-run.

Interestingly, British leaders failed to assess the looming crisis and tried to cure the economic ailment through political recipes which deteriorated the fragile economy, damaged businesses, hurt trade, and ultimately impacted the Britons already battling a high cost of living. Prime Minister Truss intended to introduce a big tax cut on Industrial giants and colossal businesses to examine the benefits of an ultra-free market. But, independent observers and global think tanks criticized the Trussonomics philosophy that aimed at appeasing industry on the cost of the national exchequer during the ongoing global energy crisis and economic volatility.

Apparently, a high public rating and a sound political career are the needs of every politician, thus tactful leaders attempt to comprehend this manifesto at public expense without paying a single penny. Truss successfully grabbed the support of Torries through tall claims and imaginary daydreams whose realization became impossible for her after coming into power. Presently, safe survival through the crisis is the highest achievement of statesmen. So, far idealistic dogmas and leaders’ self-service have proved to be the last nail in the coffin of various governments in the world. In fact, the leaders must keep politics at arm’s length from the country’s Economy and must win public approval on performance instead of sugar-coated actions that endanger their rule, spoil the economy, and affect public life.