Trust fund to be used to pay UN fee

KABUL (TOLOnews): Some members of active organizations in Afghanistan, through a joint statement, have called for Afghanistan’s UN membership fee to be paid from the trust fund.

The members of these organizations also requested the United Nations and donor agencies to pay Afghanistan’s membership fee by any means possible.

“The issue of the membership fee that has recently arisen should be resolved either from Afghanistan’s treasury or from the trust fund and donor agencies,” said Sediq Mansoor Ansari, Head of the Mobile Economic Cultural Union.

These organizations emphasized that Afghanistan should not be deprived of its voting rights as a member of this body and should use its vote in the organization’s decision-making.

“Afghanistan is currently in international isolation. Unfortunately, this decision can isolate Afghanistan further and make its interaction with other countries more difficult,” said Mohammad Reza Rafat, member of the leadership of the Civil Society Federation of Afghanistan.

“Unfortunately, in the current situation, playing with Afghanistan’s card from any address is a betrayal of the Afghan people. It was necessary to pay this $800,000 or $600,000 from Afghanistan’s trust fund,” said Sayed Qaribullah Sadat, a political analyst.

In the past four years, Afghanistan has owed more than $800,000 to the United Nations due to non-payment of its membership fee, resulting in its voting rights being suspended.

“The payment and non-payment of Afghanistan’s membership fee have specific regulations, and these regulations can be postponed, giving Afghanistan more opportunity to use its voting rights,” said Sayed Zia Hossaini, an international relations analyst.

Earlier, Suhail Shaheen, head of the Islamic Emirate’s political office in Qatar, has requested the United Nations hand over Afghanistan’s seat to the representative of the Islamic Emirate following the suspension of Afghanistan’s voting rights at the UN.