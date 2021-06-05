Trying to make remaining HBL PSL 6 ‘as watertight as possible’: Wasim

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s Chief Executive Wasim Khan is confident ahead of the remaining HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six matches in Abu Dhabi.

The event was postponed in March, earlier this year, after numerous Covid-19 cases and bio-secure bubble breaches.

The PCB has hired the services of an international firm, Restrata, with experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to manage the bio-secure bubble for the remaining matches.

“This is a global phenomenon and cricket is not exempt from that,” Khan told the Associated Press.

“We know we’re in safe hands with them [Restrata],” he said. “We are doing everything we can from a bio-bubble perspective, both at the ground and also at the hotels … and make sure that we make this as watertight as possible.”

He also believes that the T20 World Cup will take place in UAE, instead of India, and the PSL is a perfect precursor in this regard.

“The logistical challenges that we found will be similar challenges, bringing more countries over from different parts of the world for the World Cup in the UAE,” he said. “[The PSL] is a perfect precursor leading into the ICC decision, which is strongly considering U.A.E as the venue [for the T20 World Cup].”

“Ultimately it’s a decision for the ICC, but right now, if you ask me, I would say that it’s likely to probably take place in the UAE,” he added. The remainder of PSL will begin June 9 and conclude with the final on June 24.