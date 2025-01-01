TSMC to announce $100 bn US chip plant investment: US media

(AFP): Taiwan’s chipmaking titan TSMC will announce a $100 billion, four-year investment into American chip manufacturing Monday, US media reported, in what would be the latest blockbuster investment pledge by a private firm since Donald Trump’s return to power.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world’s largest chipmaker, plans to announce the investment at a White House event later Monday alongside the US president, according to the Wall Street Journal, which broke the news.

The money would be used for investment in “cutting-edge chip-making facilities,” according to the Journal report, which was shared on X by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the announcement.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has called on companies to create more manufacturing jobs in the United States, and threatened to impose steep tariffs on imports from around the world.

He has invited executives from some of the world’s largest companies — including OpenAI and Oracle — to the White House to announce investments worth hundreds of billions of dollars in US manufacturing.

TSMC has long faced demands to move more of its production away from Taiwan, and has already pledged to invest more than $65 billion in three factories in Arizona, one of which began production in late 2024.