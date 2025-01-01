TTP commander killed in Dir operation

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: A senior commander of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who was involved in multiple attacks against Pakistani security forces and a deadly 2010 bombing targeting American troops, was killed in an intelligence-based operation in the Lower Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Thursday night, officials said.

The militant, identified as Hafizullah alias Kochwan, held a degree in computer science and was reportedly involved in orchestrating a series of cross-border attacks in the Lower Dir and Chitral regions between 2009 and 2014. According to security officials, he was killed following a tip-off regarding the movement of TTP fighters at Shekolai area in the jurisdiction of Timergara police station after an exchange of fire.

In one of the most high-profile attacks attributed to Hafizullah, he allegedly masterminded a 2010 suicide bombing that targeted American military trainers affiliated with the Dir Scouts, a wing of the Frontier Corps. The trainers were en route to inaugurate a girls’ school in the restive Maidan area shortly after the conclusion of a military operation in the Malakand Division when their convoy was ambushed. Three US troops were killed in the blast. Local residents said the exchange if firing continued for more than half an hour during which two militants were killed. One dead was identified as Hafizullah alias Kochwan while the second body remained unidentified.

At the time, TTP spokesperson Azam Tariq claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was carried out in retaliation against what the group alleged were Blackwater contractors operating in the region. A security official said, “This evening, an intelligence source reported the presence of a TTP tashkeel [group of fighters] in the area. Security forces signaled them to stop, but they attempted to flee on motorcycles.

Hafizullah’s body has been identified, while identification of the remaining individuals is underway”, the official said. Security operations in the tribal districts have intensified in recent months amid concerns over cross-border militancy and a resurgence in TTP activity.

President Asif Ali Zardari has praised the bravery of the security forces following the successful operation in the Lower Dir district, which resulted in the killing of two terrorists.

In a statement here today, President Zardari lauded the intelligence-based operation that led to the elimination of two terrorists, including a high-value target. He stated that the eradication of the terrorist leader is a significant achievement for the security forces.

The President emphasized that operations by the security forces will continue until the complete elimination of terrorists. The President welcomed the successful operations of the security forces in eradicating terrorism and reaffirmed the national resolve to fully eliminate the menace of extremism.