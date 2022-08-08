TTP commander Omar Khorasani killed in Paktika

KABUL (Agencies): Outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) senior commander Omar Khalid Khorasani has been killed in the Paktika province of Afghanistan, media reported Monday, citing sources.

According to the sources, along with Omar Khalid Khorasani, two more senior commanders of the banned organisation were also killed. Hafiz Daulat and commander Mufti Hassan are among the dead. Sources from the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) have confirmed the death of Omar Khalid Khorasani and the other two commanders.

Sources say that the three commanders were traveling in a vehicle in the Burmal area of the Paktika province in Afghanistan when their vehicle hit a landmine.

According to the sources, the three TTP commanders were stationed in Afghanistan’s Kunar province and went to Burmal “for consultations”.

Khorasani, who belonged to the Mohmand tribal district, was considered a member of the TTP top hierarchy. Hafiz Dawlat, from the Orakzai tribal district, was considered to be an important member of the group and a close trustee of Khorasani, while Mufti Hassan hailed from the Malakand Division.

