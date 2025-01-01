TTS Girls and Faisalabad Boys clinch titles in Inter-District Hockey Tournaments

FAISALABAD (APP): Toba Tek Singh (TTS) Girls’ team and Faisalabad Boys’ team have clinched their titles in Inter-District Hockey Girls and Boys Tournaments arranged in Hockey Stadium Madina Town in connection with Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Summer Games 2025.

According to a spokesman for Sports Department, in the girls’ final, the match between District Toba Tek Singh and District Faisalabad ended in a goalless draw during regular time.

However, the outcome was decided through penalty strokes where Toba Tek Singh triumphed with 3–2 goals and secured the championship.

He said that the Boys’ final match between District Faisalabad and District Toba Tek Singh proved to be a thrilling match.

District Faisalabad emerged victorious by scoring a decisive penalty stroke in the final moments of the game and earned the championship title.

Senior PMLN leader Mian Tahir Jameel witnessed the final event as chief guest and later he also distributed trophies and certificates among the winning teams.

Divisional Sports Officer Shah Manzar Fareed, Deputy Director Sports Board Punjab Zarina Waqar, District Sports Officer Sajida Lateef, Tehsil Sports Officers and officials from Faisalabad Hockey Association were also present on the occasion.