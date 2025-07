TUNIS (Reuters) : A Tunisian court on Monday sentenced Sonia Dhamani, a prominent lawyer and critical voice of President Kais Saied, to two years, lawyer Bassam Trifi said.

Dhamani’s lawyers withdrew from the trial after the judge refused to adjourn the session, claiming Dhamani was being tried twice for the same act.

The court sentenced Dhamani for statements criticizing practices against migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.