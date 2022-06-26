Tunisian judges strike for 4th week to protest sackings

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA): Tunisian judges have extended their strike for a fourth week to protest the sacking of their colleagues by President Kais Saied.

In a statement, the Coordination of Judicial Structures said the move was taken over refusal of the Presidency and the Justice Ministry to respond to their demands.

“The strike will include all courts, administrative, financial and judicial institutions as of Monday,” it added.

The statement called on all judges to abide by the strike “in order to ensure the independency of the judiciary.”

On June 1, the Tunisian president sacked 57 judges, citing corruption and covering up terrorist cases, accusations that were vehemently rejected by judges.

Tunisia has been in the throes of a deep political crisis that has aggravated the country’s economic conditions since Saied ousted the government, suspended parliament and assumed executive authority last year in July. He later dissolved the suspended parliament.

While Saied insists his measures were meant to “save” the country, critics have accused him of orchestrating a coup.