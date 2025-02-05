Turabi urges cooperation for plan implementation

KABUL (TOLOnews): The National Disaster Management Authority has unveiled its strategic disaster management plan.

Nooruddin Turabi, the acting head of this authority stated that this five-year plan is designed for prevention and preparedness in disaster response, post-disaster assistance, demining, and reconstruction of areas affected by natural disasters.

“This strategic plan includes five key sections, formulated by the National Disaster Management Authority,” stated Nooruddin Turabi.

Turabi further mentioned that agreements worth over $100 million have already been signed with various organizations. However, he emphasized that these contributions are not sufficient, and further support is needed.

“Organizations have provided significant assistance, and we have signed agreements worth more than $100 million. We appreciate this support, but it does not mean that the aid is sufficient. More support is still needed,” he stated.

Some participants in the program highlighted that this five-year strategic plan is crucial for disaster risk reduction and prevention.

Abdul Rahman Hashimi, a representative of the Community World Service Asia (CWSA), stated: “The implementation of this plan will provide a better opportunity to combat natural disasters and prevent the damage they cause to people’s lives and society.”

According to officials at the National Disaster Management Authority, this plan will be implemented in the country from 2025 to 2029.