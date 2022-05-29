Turk-Azerbaijan brotherhood

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the centuries-old historic community of Turkey and Azerbaijan is a solid foundation of friendship between the two countries, and a motivation for further deepening unity and solidarity, despite a short history of diplomatic relations between the two fraternal countries, while the ties that bind the peoples of the two nations are rooted deep in history. Erdogan was talking at the Teknofest-Azerbaijan Aviation, Cosmonautics and Technology Festival in Baku in recent days. After recalling the long history of joint fight for independence and defense of sovereignty of both great nations, the Turk leader was of the view that the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan were at the level of partnership for many years, and after the Shusha declaration, they reached the level of strategic alliance. While referring to Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region, Erdogan supported Azri view point and said, both nations are not one to back down from threats, and never will be. Besides, having no claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of other countries, they will continue their just struggle and will not cede even a piece of their native land to any aggressor.

Turkey and Azerbaijan traditionally have cordial bilateral relations ranging from trade and investment to defence and security, from joint entrepreneurship to partnership in space and satellite technology. Both nations are collaborating in each and every walk of life and assisting each other to grasp self-sufficiency in various sectors of national economy, defense and security. During the visit of Recep Tayyip Erdogan both nations have signed multiple agreements for cooperation for the promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), mutual cooperation in research in the field of space and satellite Technology. During the recent territorial conflict between Armenia-Azerbaijan, Turkey had provided unprecedented military and diplomatic support to Baku which led to the significant territorial gains for Azerbaijan in the event of war. Apparently, both nations have tremendous opportunities for bilateral cooperation and the leadership of both countries aimed at optimum use of mutual potential in the best interest of both nations.