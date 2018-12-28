Turk Eximbank aims to finance 27 per cent

KAYSERI, Turkey (AA): Turk Eximbank aims to finance 27 percent of Turkey’s total exports next year, the bank’s CEO said Thursday.

“We supported 25 percent of total exports in 2017. By the end of 2018, we will have increased this to 26 percent,” Adnan Yildirim told Anadolu Agency. Yildirim added that the bank targeted export financing support to grow 10 percent in 2019 to reach $48.4 billion.

“We will achieve our target by financing more small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) without raising costs,” Yildirim said. Stating that last year the number of exporters Turk Eximbank supported was 7,700, Yildirim said: “This year the number topped 11,000.”