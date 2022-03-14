Turk-Greece reunion

The leadership of traditional rivals, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sat in Istanbul to discuss their bilateral relations and regional issues. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed that Turkey and Greece have a special responsibility in the changing European security architecture due to the Russian attack on Ukraine. Both leaders also agreed to enhance their bilateral trade to $ 10 billion and vowed to resolve other outstanding issues including the issue of the territorial dispute of Aegean Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), illegal immigration, and terrorism through sincere and honest dialogues between them. According to President Erdogan, Turkey wants to open a new page in bilateral relations with Greece and believes in making progress on the problems through negotiation and dialogue, which can take their bilateral relations to a higher level.

Both Turkey and Greece are neighbors, European nations, as well as NATO member states but their bilateral relations commonly remained mired due to the issue of Cyprus, territorial dispute of Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) in the Aegean Sea, gas reserves in the Mediterranean Sea, and illegal migration from Turkey to Greece through land and Sea routes. Greece is a former colony of the Turkish Ottoman empire and after freedom from Turkey, both nations remained at hostilities throughout history. According to reports, the Turk government did not ratify the UN Convention on the law of the Sea during 1995, because of the fear that under the new law Greece government can expand its territorial waters from 6 to 12 nautical miles in the Aegean Sea, which Turkey perceives a violation of its territorial sovereignty. Presently, both countries have a consensus over the initiation of dialogues to resolve their differences and on the situation around Ukraine. In fact, the leadership of both nations had solved the puzzle that dialogue instead of rivalry is the key to the resolution of their issues, hence both nations started cooperation to end their enmity. Hopefully, the diplomacy of peace and cooperation will open up new opportunities and benefits for both nations in the future.