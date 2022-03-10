Turk-Israel bilateral ties

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has paid a one-day visit to Turkey in recent days. During his visit, the Israeli President met with his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and also laid a wreath on the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of modern Turkey. After meeting with Erdogan, the Israeli President told the media that this is an important moment in bilateral relations between the two countries, and an opportunity for both leaders to lay the foundations for the cultivation of friendly relations between their states and peoples, and to build bridges between them. While Erdogan said that this historic visit will be a turning point in relations between Turkey and Israel.

The recent visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Ankara is being seen as an important step toward normalization of the long floundering relationship between Turkey and Israel. This trip also marked the highest-level visit by the top Israeli leadership since former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert’s trip to Turkey in 2008. The bilateral relations of the two nations had seen a record low in 2018 when Turkey and Israel pulled back their ambassadors from each other countries after Erdogan’s strong reaction over the killing of innocent Palestinian protesters by Israeli troops in the Gaza strip.

Despite high hopes and warmth between the two sides, any breakthrough for the installation of their ambassadors in each other’s capital had not been comprehended. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and rebuked Israel on the issue several times during the past, however, both nations usually carried the same friends and foes in respect of their relations with other countries. Both nations have enjoyed good relations with the US and the west, and support Ukraine’s viewpoint in its war against Russia.

Presently, Israel is promoting its legacy of peace and cooperation with all its neighbors except Palestinians with whom Israeli leaders are not ready to live in peace and harmony. Thus, Erdogan must tell his Israeli Counterpart that peace stimulates from home and neighborhood, otherwise, foreign assurances are not the medicine for this disease.