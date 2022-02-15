Turk-UAE cooperation, a bilateral exigency

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the years of pause of high-level visits between the two nations. According to details, this is an effort to cement the already improving relations between Turkey and UAE, which have gone through difficult circumstances over the last decade mainly due to their disagreement over gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, nonalignment of interests in the region as well as GCC-Qatar rift during recent years. The ice started melting after the visit of the Crown Prince of Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan to Ankara in November last year, which led to a UAE’s announcement of a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, where the economy had been trembling due to rising inflation. The two countries also signed 10 bilateral agreements in the fields of defense and security, economic and technological cooperation between them.

The famous quote that necessity is the mother of invention has proved its worth in the case of renewal of Turkey-UAE bilateral ties, this phenomenon magnetized the two nations and swiftly pushed them toward each other in the changing dynamics of the region. Erdogan’s Turkey has been witnessing an acute financial crisis due to the rapid devaluation of its currency and unprecedented inflation during the last year. The West had stopped its trade and investment with Turkey due to Erdogan’s military involvement in Syria, procurement of S-400 Air Defense Missile from Russia, and pursuance of sovereign policies in global affairs which annoyed the United States and the EU during the recent years. The absence of western investment dried up the Turkish economy, which was in dire need of a foreign investment that can inject new life into it. Similarly, the UAE had struck into a wall after involvement in the unending Yemeni crisis, which not only resulted in massive defense spending but also attracted Houthi’s terror attacks in the mainland UAE, which prompted the UAE’s rulers to discover credible allies to neutralize new threats. Although UAE had no scarcity of friends in the west, who easily protect it from the Houthi threat yet the involvement of western nations in the region may have some complications concerning UAE domestic affairs as well as territorial sovereignty, Hence, the Turk-UAE partnership can easily counter Houthi threat particularly when Turkey relations are improving with Saudi Arabia. So, the Turk- Emirati rapprochement is a need of the two nations’ that not only effectively address the issues of both countries but also provide them an opportunity for a long-term strategic partnership in the region.

According to experts, a strategic political partnership will bolster the bilateral relations of the two countries. While President Erdogan has signaled for a long-term engagement with UAE in his recent op-Ed in Khaleej Times and noted that Turks do not separate the security and stability of the UAE and other brotherly Gulf states from the security and stability of their own country, and he believes that Turkey and the UAE together can contribute to the regional peace, stability, and prosperity. Presently, both nations are fully prepared to share their snags and possessions and this bilateral cooperation will help them in the future.