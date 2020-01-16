Turkey Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Mustafa Yurdakul is a Zalmi fan.

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PSL 5 is not only the hot topic in Pakistan but everywhere else also fans are super excited in Pakistan and foreign ambassadors are also taking keen interest in PSL5.

Fellow Muslim Country Turkey’s Ambassador is a big Zalmi fan and has posted pictures wearing Zalmi shirt confirming his interest and support for Peshawar Zalmi. Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Mr. Javed Afridi’s action of gifting Zalmi shirt which was presented to Turkish President H.E Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promoted Zalmi throughout Turkey.

In last year’s PSL, two Turkish players were also part of Peshawar Zalmi as guest players in PSL. Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Peshawar Zalmi in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan. He wished the best of luck and expressed his desire to watch the matches in stadium