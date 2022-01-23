Turkey and US will hold talks on F-35 in late Jan. – early Feb.

ANKARA (RIA Novosti): Ankara and Washington will negotiate the delivery of F-35 fighters in late January – early February in the United States, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The United States previously sent an official notice to Turkey about its exclusion from the program for the supply of the latest F-35 fighters due to Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems. The US canceled the joint memorandum on the F-35 si-gned by Turkey in January 2007, signing it with the seven remaining partners in the F-35 project – the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, Australia, Denmark, Canada and Norway. The Turkish President said that the United States offered his country to buy F-16 fighters after it was excluded from the F-35 supply program.

“As for the F-35, we asked:” We made such a contribution, how will we compensate. Six F-35s destined for Turkey are in the hangar. It is being discussed what will happen to them,” Akar added.