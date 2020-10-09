Turkey: Armenia should withdraw its forces

F.P. Report

ANKARA: The Turkish and Italian defense chiefs met Friday in Rome. In this meet up, the representatives discussed the bilateral relation, security issues of the region, and the concerning situation in Libyan along with Eastern Mediterranean.

Libya has been ragged by civil war since the dismissal of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. After that, the Government of National Accord was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by forces loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar.

The UN recognizes the government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj as the country’s legitimate authority, as Tripoli has battled Haftar’s militias in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives.

Along with this, diplomatic efforts have been ongoing in recent weeks to reach a resolution to the Libyan conflict following victories by the Libyan Army over Haftar’s militias.