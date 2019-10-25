Turkey arrests 9 Daesh-linked terror suspects

ADANA, Turkey (AA): At least nine people, including a foreigner, were arrested Friday in southern Adana province for their suspected links to Daesh terrorist organization, also known as ISIS, a police source said.

The suspects were accused of being members of Daesh terror group, recruiting new members and for preparing terror attacks, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

More than 300 people have been killed in attacks claimed by Daesh in Turkey, where the terrorist organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings and armed attacks in recent years.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.