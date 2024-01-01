Turkey calls for immediate end to Israeli ‘terror’ following strikes on Iran

ANKARA (AFP): Turkey on Saturday condemned Israel’s strikes on Iran and called for an end to what it said was Israel’s “terror” in the region.

“Putting an end to the terror created by Israel in the region has become an historic task for the establishment of international peace and security,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli attack on Iran. By committing genocide in Gaza, preparing to annex the West Bank and killing civilians every day in Lebanon, Israel has brought our region to the brink of a greater war,” the ministry added.

Israel said its strikes on Iranian military installations were a retaliation to Iranian missile attacks on Israel earlier this month.

Turkey’s statement said it called on the international community to take steps to restrain the Israeli government and ensure that international law is respected.

It asked that “actors in and outside the region adopt a rational and prudent attitude”.