Turkey calls for ‘inclusive’ new govt in Syria: FM

ANKARA (AFP): Turkey’s top diplomat called on Monday for an “inclusive” new government in Syria after Islamist-led rebels toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad following a lightning advance.

“We expect international actors, especially the United Nations, to reach out to the Syrian people and support the establishment of an inclusive administration,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a speech to ambassadors in the Turkish capital.

“We desire a Syria in which different ethnic and religious groups live in peace… a new Syria that will have good relations with its neighbours and will bring peace and stability to its region.

“We are ready to give the necessary support for this,” he said.

Although not directly involved in the rebel push, Turkey expressed support for the various forces that ended up ousting Assad and has said it hopes his removal will allow millions of Syrian refugees to return home.

Turkey, which has a long border with Syria, is home to nearly three million refugees who fled their homeland after the start of the civil war in 2011.

“We are going to continue taking steps for the secure and voluntary return of Syrians and for the rebuilding of the country,” Fidan said.

“We believe the Syrian people will seize this golden opportunity as well.”

Syrian embassy in Moscow raises opp flag

A group of men at the Syrian embassy in Moscow raised the opposition flag there on Monday morning, an AFP journalist saw.

Standing on the embassy balcony, the men clapped and sang as they raised the green, red, black and white Syrian opposition flag under falling snow.

“Today the embassy opened and is working normally under a new flag,” an embassy representative told TASS state news agency.

Russia was a key ally of Syria’s ousted president, Bashar al-Assad.

A Kremlin source told Russian news agencies on Sunday that Assad and his family were in Moscow, hours after he fled the country as Islamist-led rebels entered Damascus.

The source also said the rebels who ousted Assad in a lightning offensive “guaranteed the security of Russian army bases and diplomatic institutions on Syria’s territory”.