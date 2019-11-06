Turkey captured wife of Baghdadi, Erdogan announces

ANKARA (AA): Turkey captured the wife of late Daesh/ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Wednesday.

“I am announcing for the first time, we captured the wife of Baghdadi as well,” Erdogan told a ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan said the U.S. had turned the killing of Baghdadi into a campaign whereas Turkey which had captured the slain Daesh leader’s sister, wife and brother-in-law was refraining from this.

The Turkish president described a terrorist as someone who sheds the blood of innocent people for their own perverted goal.

“[…]No one should use the term ‘Islamic terror’. We have often told this to western leaders at international meetings and we will keep reminding them,” he said.

Erdogan stressed that the enemies of Islam use religion to spread terrorism.

He drew attention to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) that orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

“If you want to see what FETO really is, look at where the ringleaders live […],” he said, referring to FETO’s U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkey’s communications director Fahrettin Altun confirmed the arrest of Baghdadi’s sister.

“The arrest of al-Baghdadi’s sister is yet another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations,” said Altun in a tweet.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Baghdadi’s death in late October following a late-night special operation raid in northwestern Syria’s Idlib province.

Since Turkey recognized Daesh/ISIS as a terrorist group in 2013, it has been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 Daesh/ISIS terrorists and arresting 5,500.