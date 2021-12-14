Turkey chairs SMP meeting

F.P. Report

MOSCOW: On December 14, in the format of a videoconference under the Turkish chairmanship, the second Ministerial Meeting of the states, which in 2019 adopted the Joint Maritime Agenda for the Black Sea (SMP), was held. The event was attended by representatives of the leadership of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Transport, Environment, Science and Higher Education of Russia, Bulgaria, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Turkey and Ukraine, as well as the European Commission.

In his address to the participants, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation A.V. Grushko noted the importance of multilateral mutually beneficial cooperation in the Black Sea region in the interests of improving the ecological situation there, solving social and economic problems, developing transport infrastructure and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

The participants of the meeting emphasized the i-mportance of implementing diverse joint projects in the Black Sea region, expanding cooperation in the field of the maritime economy, and further interaction wit-hin the scientific component of the NSR – “Agenda for Strategic Research and Innovation for the Black Sea”. It is noted that the implementation of the NSR can contribute to the improvement of the political climate in this region.

It was emphasized that joint work on the priorities of the NSR is an addition to the efforts of the leading multilateral structures of the region – the Organiza-tion of the Black Sea Eco-nomic Cooperation and the Commission for the Protec-tion of the Black Sea from Pollution.