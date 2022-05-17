Turkey closed NATO doors for Swedes and Finns

Mikhail Sheinkman

If the Swedes and Finns are dragged into the alliance as Siamese twins, then Erdogan decided not to separate them. In addition, he does not like such an extension in principle. The more NATO members, the smaller the proportion of each.

He does so, guided by his own considerations and personal motives. But they will say, they will definitely say that they work for Putin. This is the collective West. Here they do not understand and do not accept someone’s own considerations and personal motives. Although it was necessary to not know Recep Erdogan at all in order to admit that he would not try to take advantage of such a moment. He stated that he could not say “yes” to the Swedes and Finns, suggesting that they only not be offended. But he didn’t tell them no. And that means the fun is just beginning. Before him opens the space for a big bargain, in which he knows a lot.

So far, the contradictions seem unresolvable. But after all, it has already happened that for the sake of joining NATO, a country even deprived itself of its own name. Macedonia, for the sake of Greece, where there is a province with the same name, became Northern. It seems true that the truly Nordic countries value their ideas of democracy too much to yield to Turkey at least in something. That is why Ankara is denied the extradition of 33, in its opinion, militants. However, they also seemed to value their neutrality.

Turkey, as he thinks, has long grown out of the panties of a regional power. He himself is trying to demonstrate the omnipresence of the urchin. But the North is still far away for him. Yes, and how to keep up there, if they are dragging these Swedish Finns into the alliance with such speed. Only if you slow them down. Again, he has enough problems with the States, with France, with Germany, with Britain. With Greece, they are completely existential. Where else does he need Scandinavians with their reverent attitude towards the Kurds? Only if as a bargaining chip. And to conduct negotiations no longer with them, but with more serious people.

With whom can we return to the issue of deliveries of the F-35. Yes, and joining the EU to ponder. So what? Judging by the way the United States famously set about replenishing NATO ranks, this is very important for them. And the EU is not important to them at all. So much so that they can help to finish him off with Turkey. It sounds radical, but the times are such that any nonsense can become a reality. And Erdogan feels it very well. Of course, he is an unbending comrade with us, but in places he can be very dodgy. Or rather, like a Turkish saber. Maybe cut, and maybe in the scabbard.

