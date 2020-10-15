Turkey closes airspace to Armenia

Monitoring Desk

YEREVAN: Armenia informed the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) that Turkey was closing its airspace for transporting humanitarian cargoes to the South Caucasus republic, Armenia’s State Civil Aviation Committee reported on Thursday.

“The Los Angeles-Yerevan flight by Qatar Airways scheduled for October 15 to deliver humanitarian cargo to the country will not take place. The flight was intended to proceed through the airspace of Turkey; however, it did not allow this flight. We have the grounds to believe that Ankara deliberately closes its airspace and this is what we have informed Eurocontrol about,” the statement reads. (TASS)