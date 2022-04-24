Turkey condemns Biden remarks

ANKARA (TASS): The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a condemnation on Sunday of US President Joe Biden, who again called the events of the early 20th century in the Ottoman Empire the Armenian genocide.

“Statements about the events of 1915 that are inconsistent with historical facts and international law are not relevant to reality. This includes today’s unsuccessful statement by US President Biden, who repeated the mistake made in 2021. We condemn those who distort political motives and historical facts , and insists on this mistake,” the republic’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier Sunday, Biden paid tribute to the memory of the Armenians killed in the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

A year ago, Biden became the first US president to call the events of the early 20th century in the Ottoman Empire the Armenian genocide. His predecessors as head of state avoided using the term. Ankara categorically does not accept such a characterization of the events of 1915 and declares that it was not a genocide, but a fratricidal war, the victims of which were both Armenians and Turks.

Prior to the outbreak of the First World War, the Armenian population of the Ottoman Empire was about 2.5 million people. In 1915, as a result of deportation and systematic killings, according to various estimates, up to 1.5 million Armenians died. A number of states, including Russia, recognized these events as the Armenian genocide at the state level.

