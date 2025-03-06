Turkey continues strikes on PKK in Iraq, Syria despite Ocalan call

ANKARA (Agencies): Turkey’s armed forces have killed 26 Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria in the week after jailed militant leader Abdullah Ocalan’s disarmament call, the defense ministry said on Thursday.

Ocalan last week called on his outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to lay down its arms and dissolve, and the militant group declared an immediate ceasefire on Saturday.

“The Turkish Armed Forces will continue its operations and search-scanning activities in the region for the survival and security of our country,” the defense ministry spokesperson told a weekly press briefing.

“(It) will continue its fight against terrorism with determination and resolve until there is not a single terrorist left,” the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson Zeki Akturk said the PKK militants had been “neutralized” in Iraq and Syria, without specifying where the incidents took place. The ministry’s use of the term “neutralized” commonly means killed.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, said it was ready to convene a congress, as Ocalan urged, but the necessary security conditions should be established for him to “personally direct and run” it.

The Syrian Kurdish YPG, the spearhead of the key US ally against ISIS in Syria that Ankara views as an extension of the PKK, has said Ocalan’s message did not apply to them.

“As in the call (by Ocalan), the PKK and all groups affiliated with it must end their terrorist activities, dissolve themselves, and immediately and unconditionally lay down their weapons,” a defence ministry source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters.

Ocalan’s message did not include a call for a ceasefire and the PKK’s declaration of a ceasefire aims to sow confusion, the source added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey would continue operations against the PKK if the group’s process of disarmament is stalled or promises are not kept.

Erdogan’s ruling AK Party spokesman Omer Celik said all Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria, including the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), must lay down their weapons.