Turkey declares ten ambassadors as persona non grata

ANKARA (RIA Novosti): President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed the Foreign Ministry to declare persona non grata the ambassadors of the USA, Canada, France, Fin-land, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zeal-and, Norway and Sweden.

“I instructed our Foreign Minister to immediately take measures to ensure that these 10 ambassadors are declared persona non grata,” Erdogan said, speaking in the city of Eskisehir. The broadcast was conducted on Twitter by the Turkish leader.

The reason was the call for the release of human ri-ghts activist Osman Kavala, which was made by diplomats this week. After that, the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the ambassadors and reminded them of the need to comply with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Kavala is a Turkish human rights activist, founder of the cultural foundation Anadolu Kültür AS, which, in particular, supports projects of ethnic and religious minorities, often with an international focus, including reconciliation between the Turkish and Armenian populations and the peaceful resolution of the Kurdish issue.