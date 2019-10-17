Turkey does not have chemical weapons: Defense minister

ANKARA (AA): Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar denied on Thursday the allegations of pro-terrorist social media accounts about Turkey’s ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

YPG/PKK supporters have stepped up social media smear campaigns against Turkey’s ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria by posting fake photographs, videos and information to blame Turkey for using chemical weapons.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

Akar denied the allegations during his meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

He said Turkish military does not have any chemical weapons in its inventory, and added: “Everybody knows this fact.”

There is an information that YPG/PKK terror groups will attack civilians, and also there is a claim that the threat of Daesh still exists, trying to create a perception, Akar stressed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union — has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.