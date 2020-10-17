Turkey dominates the global flour export market, leaving France behind

F.P Report

ANKARA: COVID-19 has badly impacted the global economy resulting in closure of numerous businesses in every country. The Pandemic has brought significant increase in unemployment and poverty. Turkey is also one of that country’s that is gravely affected by the pandemic. But on the other hand, wheat has gained significant importance in Turkey when countries focused on domestic consumption rather than foreign trade, and countries’ wheat stocks rose significantly.



Trade relations and supply chains were affected by the protectionist policies that got stronger during the COVID-19 pandemic, which first appeared last December in China. While one in three people worldwide lives in China, 50% of the wheat stocks are in China, he said, adding: “The shelf life of wheat is three to five years, and if there’s a war, wheat [as a strategic product] is something like a bullet.”

In addition to this, Eren Gunhan Ulusoy, head of the International Association of Operative Millers (IAOM) Eurasia, said worldwide wheat production totals some 770 million tons per annum, and 20 million tons of this production is overproduction.

While international wheat stocks total around 320 million tons, only China holds around the half of these stocks with 163 million tons because of high consumption rates and demands, upto 7 million since the beginning of this year, highlighted Ulusoy, also the head of the Turkish Flour Industrialists’ Federation.

Ulusoy, head of the Turkish flour Industrialist’s Federation said that during the pandemic states like France and UK also focused on domestic consumption. It should be known that France is Turkey’s competitor in the international flour market. During the pandemic, particularly in West African countries, France was unable to meet flour demand in the pandemic period but Turkey continued to export flour to Africa, he said.

He further added that the Turkish flour industry capacity utilization’s rate is around 50%, with total capacity of 32 million tons annually, and 17 million tons of unused flour capacity, which can help meet world flour demand. If any country needs a large amount of flour, it has to come to Turkey, and countries which face problems with industrial production such as Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Iraq, Cuba and Venezuela cannot produce flour domestically, Ulusoy highlighted.

Turkey imports wheat predominantly for the manufacture and subsequent exportation of products such as biscuits, flour, pasta, semolina and bread. The country has increased its flour exports twofold and pasta exports more than sixfold in the past decade. It is now the world’s largest flour, semolina and cracked wheat exporter and

second-largest pasta exporter.According to the International Grains Council’s (IGC) October report, Turkey’s total grains production in 2019-20 will be 34.1 million tonnes, a number unchanged from its September forecast and up from 33.5 million tonnes in 2018-19.

Wheat production will be 19.2 million tonnes, another unrevised estimate, down from 20 million tonnes the year before. The country is set to produce 6.2 million tonnes of maize, also unrevised from the month before, and compared with 5.7 million tonnes in 2018-19.