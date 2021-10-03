Turkey plans to counter drilling

MOSCOW (Sputnik): The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would take steps, via diplomatic channels and on the ground, to oppose the extraction of hydrocarbon resources near the coast of Cyprus, as this would violate the rights of Ankara and Turkish Cypriots.

“All necessary steps are being taken against these unilateral acts of Greece and GCA [Greek Cypriot Administration] both on the ground and at the [negotiation] table,” the ministry said in a statement.

The GCA has announced its plan to have an Italian-owned ship under the Maltese flag begin research on Sunday and its intention to start a new drilling operation in southern Cyprus in November.