Turkey, Qatar leaders call for inclusive govt in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued a joint statement urging the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The leaders emphasized the importance of respecting the fundamental rights of the people of Afghanistan and ensuring stability in the country.

Sheikh Tamim visited Ankara to attend the 10th session of the Qatar-Turkey High Strategic Committee. During the visit, several agreements were signed, and a joint statement was released.

The joint statement, published on Friday, November 16, on Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website, reiterated the leaders’ call for a government in Afghanistan that respects basic rights and is inclusive of all groups.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to supporting stability in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of coordinated engagement with the country and the continuation of humanitarian assistance.

The joint call from Turkey and Qatar highlights the pressing need for an inclusive and stable government in Afghanistan, especially as the country faces mounting political and social challenges. Their emphasis on continued humanitarian aid underscores the dire conditions many Afghans endure daily.

Amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis, millions in Afghanistan face severe food shortages, limited healthcare, and economic collapse. Global engagement and coordinated aid are essential to alleviate suffering and ensure that Afghan people, particularly women and children, can access basic rights and services.

Over the past three years, numerous countries and organizations have urged the Taliban to establish an inclusive government and respect women’s rights, emphasizing the need for broad representation in governance.

Despite international appeals, the Taliban has consistently claimed that its administration is inclusive and has dismissed global calls for broader governance and human rights as interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.