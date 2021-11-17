Turkey regards Armenia’s actions in Syunik region “terrorism”

ANKARA (TASS): Turkey regards Armenia’s actions in the Syunik region as a “terrorist attack” and promises not to abandon Azerbaijan in the current situation. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated this on Wednesday at a press conference in Ankara.

“We will not abandon our brotherly Azerbaijan,” he said. “Let’s take a look at the steps taken by Azerbaijan, which has regained its lands. Very important projects have been implemented for stability in the region, it has proposed a comprehensive peace agreement.” “Arme-nia, on the other hand, entered the Azerbaijani lands immediately after the ceasefire and attacked Azerbaijani soldiers. This is a terrorist attack,” the foreign minister said.

Cavusoglu also expressed the opinion that Yerevan “must see that these provocations are useless.” “It will never bring results,” the minister added.

On Tuesday, intense fighting between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan took place in the border areas of the Syunik region of Armenia. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military launched an offensive deep into the territory of Armenia. The state highway connecting the capital of the republic with the southern regions of the country and Iran was under threat. Baku blamed Armenia for what was happening, accusing the Armenian armed forces of provocation. According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Armenian servicemen attacked the posts of the Azerbaijani military.

In connection with these events, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held telephone talks with his colleagues from Armenia and Azerbaijan in turn.

The press service of the Russian defense department reported that after that, the heads of the Azerbaijani and Armenian defense ministries took measures to stabilize the situation on the border and the situation returned to normal.