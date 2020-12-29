Turkey, Russian committed to develop military-tech cooperation

F.P Report

SOCHI: On Tuesday Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that Russia and Turkey have reaffirmed their strong commitment to developing military-technical cooperation despite the pressure from Washington.

This statement came out after talks with his Turkish colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Foreign minister was of the opinion that “We have reaffirmed our mutual commitment to developing military-technical cooperation. President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin pointed out many times that we value the principal commitment of our Turkish colleagues to continuing the cooperation in this area despite the ongoing illegitimate pressure from the side of Washington that is blatantly lobbying the interests of US producers through non-market, illegitimate methods,” he said.

Earlier on December 14, the US announced sanctions against head of Turkey’s Defense Industries Presidency Ismail Demir and three Turkish citizens within the CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) due to Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems.