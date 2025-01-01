Turkey says France must take back its jihadists from Syria

ANKARA (AFP): France must take back its jihadist nationals from Syria, Turkey’s top diplomat said Friday, insisting Washington was its only interlocutor for developments in the northeast where Ankara is threatening military action against Kurdish fighters.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan insisted Turkey’s only aim was to ensure “stability” in Syria after the toppling of strongman Bashar al-Assad.

In its sights are the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) which have been working with the United States for the past decade to fight Islamic State group jihadists.

Turkey considers the group as linked to its domestic nemesis, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The PKK has waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is considered a terror organisation by both Turkey and the US.

The US is currently leading talks to head off a Turkish offensive in the area.

“The US is our only counterpart… Frankly we don’t take into account countries that try to advance their own interests in Syria by hiding behind US power,” he said.

His remarks were widely understood to be a reference to France, which is part of an international coalition to prevent a jihadist resurgence in the area.

Asked about the possibility of a French-US troop deployment in northeast Syria, he said France’s main concern should be to take back its nationals who have been jailed there in connection with jihadist activity.

“If France had anything to do, it should take its own citizens, bring them to its own prisons and judge them,” he said.