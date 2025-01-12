Turkey sends 724 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

KABUL (Amu TV): Turkey has delivered 724 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan under an initiative called “Goodness,” the Turkish embassy in Kabul announced.

The shipment, which includes food and other essential supplies, aims to support the Afghan people amid a worsening humanitarian crisis, according to a statement from the embassy. The aid has arrived in Herat Province and marks Turkey’s 21st shipment of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The embassy noted that the aid was handed over to Taliban officials, including Shahabuddin Delawar, the Taliban-appointed acting head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society.

The aid comes as Afghanistan faces a dire humanitarian situation. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 22.9 million Afghans—more than half the country’s population—will require humanitarian assistance in the coming year.

OCHA estimates that 14.8 million people, roughly one-third of Afghanistan’s population, will need food and agricultural aid in 2024. Acute food insecurity, coupled with inadequate access to water, healthcare, and sanitation services, has contributed to rising malnutrition rates across the country.