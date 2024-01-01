Turkey, US discuss roles in ensuring stability, preventing extremism in Syria

ANKARA (Reuters): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he discussed the imperative of continued US-Turkish efforts to keep ISIS down in Syria, in meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

“Our countries worked very hard and gave a lot over many years to ensure the elimination of the territorial caliphate of ISIS, to ensure that that threat doesn’t rear its head again, and it’s imperative that we keep at those efforts,” Blinken said at a news conference.

Turkey’s priority in Syria is ensuring the stability and prevention of domination by groups deemed terrorists after the ouster of former President Bashar al-Assad, Foreign Minister Fidan said on Friday.

Speaking alongside Blinken after their meeting in Ankara, Fidan said that possible Turkish and US roles for Syria’s future were among the topics they discussed.

Blinken also said that there is broad agreement on what Turkey and the US would like to see in Syria after Assad’s ouster.