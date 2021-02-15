Turkey, US pledge to strengthen cooperation to end Syrian Conflict

F.P Report

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on phone, Monday.

During the conversation of Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Dendias emphasized their commitment to further strengthening U.S.-Greece bilateral relations, including through the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue and the 3+1 process with Cyprus and Israel.

According to the press release of US State Department both had also reaffirmed close cooperation on defense, energy diversification, and stability in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region. Secretary Blinken welcomed Greece’s sustained leadership in advancing the Transatlantic and European integration of the Western Balkans.

Mentioning North Macedonia’s NATIO accession, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister reaffirmed the historic importance of North Macedonia’s NATO accession. The Secretary voiced support for ongoing exploratory talks between NATO Allies Greece and Turkey and congratulated Greece on the occasion of the Greece Bicentennial celebrations this year, the press release mentioned.

Moreover, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a conversation where Secretary Blinken emphasized the longstanding importance of the U.S.-Turkish bilateral relationship.

He also highlighting the shared interest in countering terrorism, and the importance of democratic institutions, inclusive governance, and respect for human rights, the spokesperson said.

Highlighting the Syrian conflict resolution, both sides pledged to strengthen cooperation and support for a political resolution to the conflict in Syria, the press release cited. The Secretary expressed condolences for the deaths of Turkish hostages in northern Iraq and affirmed our view that PKK terrorists bear responsibility.

During the conversation, Secretary Blinken urged Turkey not to retain the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system. The Secretary also voiced support for ongoing exploratory talks between NATO Allies Turkey and Greece, the statement runs.