‘Turkey wants to be in solidarity with Russia on defense’

ANKARA (AA): Ankara wants to maintain solidarity with Russia in the defense industry, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“We want to continue our solidarity [with Russia] in many areas of the defense industry. It can be on passenger or fighter aircraft. The whole thing is the spirit of solidarity,” Erdogan said at a news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Earlier Tuesday, Erdogan and Putin attended the inauguration ceremony of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019, one of the world’s leading events in its field.

Putin showed Erdogan Su-57 fighter jet at the air show, the last generation Russian stealth aircraft. The leaders also examined Su-35 fighter jets, Ka-52 military helicopter and Mi-38 transport helicopter.

During the news conference, Putin said the two countries can conduct joint work on Su-35 fighter jets and cooperate on Su-57.

“We have many opportunities,” he added.

Situation in Syria

About the recent attacks in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, Erdogan said the region faces a “humanitarian crisis” as more than 500 civilians were killed and more than 1,200 others injured since May in the Bashar Al-Assad regime attacks.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.

“It is unacceptable that the regime spreads death both from land and air under the pretext of fighting terrorism,” Erdogan said.

He said Turkey can fulfill its responsibility within Sochi deal “if the regime ends attacks” there.

Erdogan said Turkey is ready to cooperate within Astana format to ensure “tranquility” in Idlib.

“Our aim is to stop the bloodshed and to get our neighbor Syria a peaceful environment that it has been longing for eight years,” he added.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.