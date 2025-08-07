Turkey wildfires largely contained, minister says

CANAKKALE (Reuters): Firefighters contained several wildfires raging across Turkey on Tuesday, including a large blaze in the northwestern province of Canakkale that forced hundreds to flee from their homes.

Both Canakkale airport and the Dardanelles Strait, which connects the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara, were temporarily shut due to the wildfires on Monday.

Wildfires in Canakkale province and along the southern part of the Dardanelles Strait and in the western province of Izmir had been brought completely under control, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said in a post on X.

Tugbagul Altan Gulgun, 40, said she and her family had left their home within minutes, only taking a few belongings. She had tried to reduce the risk by removing flammable items and watering nearby trees and surfaces.

But their home did not escape the flames.

“Our house was burnt on one side. It looks like you can go inside, but of course, many of our belongings, as well as the rooms and doors, are charred,” Gulgun said.